The first day of winter brings more rain after a very wet weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have officially started the winter season. Now it’s time for snow! Right? Well we are going to get more mountain snow after a very wet stretch of weather this past weekend.

Sunday night finished with light rain and the river stages weren’t doing all that bad. The location of concern remained to the south at the Siuslaw River at Mapleton. Most of the other threats that were around the area remained below the flood stages. We have more rain coming today, but it will not last nearly as long as what we had going for this last round.

The morning should start with some scattered showers, likely more isolated for the valley . Your chance for rain is a bit higher in southwest Washington for the morning. We are expecting some clearer conditions in Central Oregon, so that means you have some sunshine coming. We won’t be as lucky west of the Cascades. We’re not going to rule out rain for the morning Monday but it won’t be much. Expect the ground to be wet after record rainfall and our wettest day of the year Sunday.

When does the heavy rain return? We are going to see that with a cold front later in the day. Proceed to the next graphic as we time out that burst of rain.

Still nice and sunny for Madras and communities east of the Cascade crest, but the rain is likely to reach Portland by 3 p.m. or so. Now, there are times that we have weak cold fronts that just bring in some clouds or light rain, but this front is likely to have more of a bite. There is quite the temperature contrast so I expect some wind and heavy rain. This won’t fall apart as it moves across the coast range, so prepare for that rain tomorrow late afternoon to the evening.

The wind will start to shift out of the northwest once that front moves through in the afternoon, at about 4,500′ the cold air comes rushing in Monday evening (second graphic in slideshow). This will lower the snow levels below the passes and we are expecting some snow on the mountains with this disturbance. A heads up for all of you that live or interact with the mountains to the east (Blues or Wallowas), an avalanche warning is in place until 6 p.m. From all the water, high elevation snow and wind there will be a high risk for avalanches.

Lastly, temperatures will be fairly warm in the morning, making it quite a balmy start to our first day of winter. The colder air does really arrive until after that front passes as we discussed above. Temperatures will cool to the lower 40s Monday night.