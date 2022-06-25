PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a popsicle and poolside kind of weekend. Do whatever you can to stay cool because this quick switch to hot weather could might be a shock to your system.

Sat: low 90’s. East wind picking up by late morning.

Sun: Hottest day near 100. Still windy, dry.

Mon: low 90’s – heat advisory ends

All normal next week: upper 70’s partly cloudy

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY.

* WHAT…Temperatures 90 to 100 expected.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 10 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season`s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sunday will be the hottest day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, locally near 100. Maximum temperatures Saturday and Monday are expected to be 90 to 95. Nighttime temperatures are likely to fall into upper 50s to mid 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

