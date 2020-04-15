The jet stream is in our favor for warm weather, but not rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The jet stream sure has been amplified lately, creating a yin-yang separation between weather conditions across the United States.

With warm air for the west coast and cold air penetrating the rocky mountain states and those across the Midwest, bringing April snow. What I mean by an amplified jet stream, is that there are pronounced ridges and troughs forming.

Over the Pacific, warmer air is pushing that jet stream way up to the north into Alaska, allowing for cold air to drop to the east with that jet as it streams south into areas like Montana and neighboring states. I have two graphics below, one is the 500mb wind speed to help give an idea of the pattern of the jet stream and then the 850mb temperature to draw a picture of the warm vs cold air in relation to the jet stream.

Courtesy: COD Nexlab

Courtesy: COD Nexlab

With this mid-April setup, cold winter air is settling into those areas in the purple and blue shades. Allowing for surface temperatures to reach freezing and below, resulting in multiple inches of snow for Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin over the last few days, with potential for more on Friday.

You could say they’re on the downside of the see-saw and we are on the upside, with temperatures pushing the mid-70s by Friday. I’m sure those who are still seeing snow wish they could be in our predicament, while we are just hoping for some rain because of the drought conditions across a majority of the state.

It’s going to take some time for this persistent high pressure over the Pacific to “breakdown” before we start to see a pattern change. It does look like a Rex Block may form early next week, preventing much from moving and ongoing warm weather for Oregon.

With that, let’s take a look at the seven-day forecast because it helps pair the story with the graphics. Thursday and Friday soar into the lower to mid-70s. Friday could potentially hit the upper 70s! We then hover around 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday with above-average temperatures going for the next seven days. That would put us over average more than 15 days in a row. We may be in store for a quiet finish to the month or potentially May will bring us our April showers. One thing is for certain, we will remain warm and mostly dry for the next five to seven days.