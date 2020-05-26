Summer weather in May on the way

Morning low temps will range from the mid to upper 50s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may end up driving through areas of patchy fog on Tuesday morning, especially on the outskirts of the urban islands where temperatures have cooled to the dew point. Otherwise isolated drizzle/light rain is possible briefly early this morning. Morning low temps will range from the mid to upper 50s.

FOG…. I-5 at the La Center exit next to Ilani Casino. At the moment of this picture visibility was down to 1/4 mile.

Today cloudy skies become mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Daytime highs will likely reach the low to mid 70s. A warming trend continues this week. Thursday and Friday will likely be our warmest days. Models have backed down a couple degrees so 90° may be out of reach Thursday. I’m seeing a range of temps from 85° to 88° tops for Thursday.

Take a look at the range of temperatures for Thursday afternoon offered by various forecast models in the slideshow below.

A word about mountain conditions from the Northwest Avalanche Center:

Here are recent reports from Mt. Hood which you may also access by going directly to NWAC. This organization is no longer issuing avalanche forecasts due to COVID-19. Read the statement here.

Mt. Hood May 23, 2020, 2 p.m. PST

Area Description: Leuthold couloir

Avalanches: A party climbing leuthold couloir triggered an avalanche and was carried through the hourglass onto the Reid glacier, suffering minimal injuries. The party was evacuated by PMR and the Crag Rats. Be safe out there. https://www.facebook.com/124346117630344/posts/while-our-teams-were-finishing-up-the-first-mission-of-the-weekend-we-got-the-ca/3199130490151876/

Observation by Billy Bob

Latitude: 45.347571

Longitude: -121.645776

Did you see any avalanches? Yes

Did you trigger any avalanches? No

Was anyone caught in an Avalanche? Yes

Descended SW aspect from lower Crater Rock start May 15, 2020, noon PST

Weather: CLR, X (moving up slope) / none/ C/ NO/ t= +32 degrees

Snowpack: Consolidated, last week of new precip including snow and rain

Area Description: 9300ft, SW aspect, Illumination Rock looking NE towards Crater

Avalanches: R3D2 Loose/ Wet Same suspect aspect and zone from week ago obs. Stating that yes, new snow is still moving choose terrain wisely. Happened while near location. Starting zone location N/O @10000ft+

Observation by Dave Capasso

Latitude: 45.340695

Longitude: -121.665918

Did you see any avalanches? Yes

Did you trigger any avalanches? No

Was anyone caught in an Avalanche? No