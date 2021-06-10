The last dry day before a wet weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will be a mostly dry day for Portland. Morning temperatures range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temps will reach the upper 60s, becoming cloudier by evening.
A cold front arrives late Thursday night to early Friday morning. This system looks more promising for substantial rain delivery. Naturally, no forecast model offers an error-free rain total. Based on the latest data as of this writing, here are potential rainfall totals.
If deterministic models are spot on then Portland could collect more rain in a 3-day period (1″ – 1.6″) than it received in the months of April & May combined (0.97″). Of course, we know these projected rain totals can swing from an abundance of moisture to almost nothing.
In the meantime, elevated fire danger continues to the east. Expect gusty winds to ramp up in the late afternoon and last through the evening hours.
Gale Warning
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT FRIDAY.
* WHAT…For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet at 10 seconds expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet at 9 seconds expected.
* WHERE…Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN…Gale Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Friday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=gale%20warning
