The last dry day before a wet weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will be a mostly dry day for Portland. Morning temperatures range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon high temps will reach the upper 60s, becoming cloudier by evening.

A cold front arrives late Thursday night to early Friday morning. This system looks more promising for substantial rain delivery. Naturally, no forecast model offers an error-free rain total. Based on the latest data as of this writing, here are potential rainfall totals.



Rain totals from Friday to Sunday night





For the driest meteorological spring on record we received only 2.52″ total at PDX.

If deterministic models are spot on then Portland could collect more rain in a 3-day period (1″ – 1.6″) than it received in the months of April & May combined (0.97″). Of course, we know these projected rain totals can swing from an abundance of moisture to almost nothing.

In the meantime, elevated fire danger continues to the east. Expect gusty winds to ramp up in the late afternoon and last through the evening hours.

Gale Warning