The last July weekend going out like a torch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today’s low to mid 80’s will feel hot compared to yesterday’s May-like temperature of 71 at PDX. You might call it mental prep for what’s to come Sunday and Monday. Daytime high temps will hike to the mid-upper 90s Sunday. Triple digit heat is certainly possible Sunday and/or Monday in the Willamette Valley.

Here’s what you need to know about the Heat Advisory, issued and posted by the National Weather Service office in Portland.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY.. * WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 102 expected. * WHERE…Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. * WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Monday will be slightly warmer than Sunday. Overnight temperatures Sunday night will remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. The following areas are included in this heat advisory: Lower Columbia-Greater Portland Metro Area- Central Willamette Valley-South Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills- Cascade Foothills in Lane County-Upper Hood River Valley- Western Columbia River Gorge-Central Columbia River Gorge-I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area- South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Vida, Jasper, Lowell, Cottage Grove, Parkdale, Odell, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, Hood River, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar, North Bonneville, Stevenson, Carson, and Underwood National Weather Service, Portland OR

While temps in the 95-100 are certainly considered par for the course in July and August, 82 is considered a climatological normal high for this time of year at PDX. The first 100-degree day on record for PDX is May-28 (1983). The average first day at 100 is July 20 and the very latest 100 has arrived was Aug-26 (1986).

There is no rain in sight for Portland as we finish out the month.

Friday on the river before the big heat up. Photo by David Anderson. South end of Multnomah Channel. Water temp 74.6 degrees.

Fire Weather

Here’s the latest update on fires burning in the PNW.

