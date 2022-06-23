PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning temperatures will feel just a touch chilly on this Thursday.

After a full night of mostly clear skies, our low temps will likely fall in the upper 40s to low 50s category, below normal for this time in June. With a steady flow of cool marine air some of you may encounter clouds during the morning hours. A clearing is expected before noon, however.

Under sunshine and a northerly breeze, Thursday could possibly be a textbook perfect weather day. Or if you prefer, a Goldilocks kind of afternoon. Afternoon temps will reach the mid to upper 70s, which is not too cold or hot. Eat your heart out San Diego. We get nice weather too!

Here’s the rundown of temperatures for the upcoming heat wave, expected to last Saturday through Monday.

Friday: Mid 80s

Saturday: Low 90s with easterly wind gusts 15-20 mph

Sunday: Mid to upper 90’s

Monday: Low 90’s

More on the upcoming heat wave

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Special Weather Statement concerning our first heat wave of the season.

Summer weather is expected to begin in earnest across much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this Friday, continuing through the weekend. For inland valleys, temperatures will reach well into the 80s Friday, possibly even reaching the lower 90s in some locations. Further warming will make afternoon temperatures in the 90s more widespread in the inland valleys over the weekend. Offshore flow will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures all the way to the coast, where highs will be in the 70s and 80s this weekend.

Gradual cooling begins Monday with inland valleys reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, and coastal locations topping out in the 60s and 70s.

With the hot weather expected, now is a good time to make sure you and your neighbors have a way to deal with the heat. If you have fans or air conditioning, now is a good time to make sure those systems are operating properly.

Given a much-above normal snowpack in the Cascades, rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season’s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 40s and 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.