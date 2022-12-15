PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If it’s hard to hit the ground running on cold December days, you’re going to need an extra boost the next few mornings.

Consider the wind-chill. Thursday morning starts in the upper 20s and 30s around the region with a biting east breeze through the Columbia River Gorge. The wind, while not much more than a light breeze in the morning, will make it feel more like the low 20s.

High pressure keeps us dry through Saturday, with below normal daytime highs in the low 40s and freezing mornings. After several consecutive days of dry weather, we could see our next shot of rain early Sunday.

Did you know this week in 2016…

Snow started falling Dec. 13 in Portland and measured 0.5 inches for the day. Snow would continue to intermittently fall through Dec. 17 as temperatures dropped below freezing. Totals for that stretch of days amounted to just 2.8 inches in Portland, which included periodic trace amounts. Dec. 14th was especially problematic because snow rates increased in the afternoon just in time for the school bus ride home and evening commute. This snow storm stranded school buses for hours.

Here are the snow totals recorded for each day mentioned in 2016:

Dec. 13: 0.5 inches

Dec. 14: 2.3 inches

Dec. 15: Trace

Dec. 16: No new snow, but there was a depth of 1 inch of snow still on the ground

Dec. 17: It snowed a trace.

For three nights temperatures were in the 20s and highs in the 30s before temperatures eventually warmed on Dec. 18.