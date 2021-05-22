Saturday: Enjoy the warmest day for the entire week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday morning starts out mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures near the upper 40’s. Eventually our clouds break free by late morning and the sun stretches its legs. Daytime highs will likely reach the low 70s.

As a northwest breeze picks up in the evening clouds will be increasing. Expect mostly cloudy skies by 11pm with a slight chance for light rain by midnight over the valley. Wet weather will be with us for the first half of the day Sunday. Total accumulation, however, may only amount to 0.05″. That’s barely enough to take notice. We certainly need the rain. To learn more about our drought conditions, read on below.

Drought Information Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 207 PM PDT Thu May 6 2021

DROUGHT PERSISTS ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL OREGON… .

SYNOPSIS: Areas of drought continue and have increased across the central and north central sections of Oregon. Below normal snowpack and precipitation dating as far back as last winter have resulted in both meteorological and longer term hydrologic drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor released on May 6…moderate to extreme drought exists across portions of central and north central Oregon including southern Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties, as well as Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties. Exceptional drought has been introduced in south central Deschutes county. The latest seasonal drought outlook indicates that drought conditions in these area will likely persist.

SUMMARY OF REPORTED IMPACTS: Near to below normal water supply runoff volumes are forecast for watersheds draining the east side of the Cascades and the Ochoco Mountains of central and north central Oregon. This will impact not only portions of Deschutes and Jefferson Counties, but adjacent areas of Crook and Wasco Counties. Poor streamflows in these areas could lead to water supply concerns, especially for those relying on natural flows. Inflow to major water projects has been well below normal for 2 years with the major reservoirs not refilling. Water rationing for junior water rights is in effect. Continued well below normal precipitation has lead to poor soil moisture with across much of central and north central Oregon and is impacting grazing conditions and non irrigated crops. Drought Impact Reports can be found via the U.S. Drought Portal in the related websites section. .Hydrologic Conditions and Climate Summary… Water Year 2021 precipitation, (Oct 1, 2020 – May 1, 2021) has been generally below normal across Oregon. A large area stretching across eastern Oregon from just east of the Cascades across central and southern Oregon has seen only 50 to 70 percent of normal precipitation with some areas within this region, seeing only 25-50 percent of normal. Average temperatures for the 2021 Water Year have been within a couple of degrees of normal.

As of May 1, 2021 snow water equivalents at many Snotel sites in the Central Cascade Mountains range from 40 to 70 percent of median, while the northern Cascades locations are ranging from 100 to 120 percent of normal. Average streamflow at the majority of USGS gaging stations across central and north central Oregon were below normal to much below normal.

Precipitation and Temperature Outlook… The outlook for May from Climate Prediction center has equal chances of above normal, normal or below normal temperatures and precipitation. The three month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June through August has increased chances of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation. .NEXT ISSUANCE DATE: Updates to this product are generally made on a monthly basis. Additional information on current drought conditions may be found at the following web addresses: US Drought Monitor: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS: THE DROUGHT MONITOR IS A MULTI-AGENCY EFFORT INVOLVING NOAA/S NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND NATIONAL CLIMATIC DATA CENTER…THE USDA…STATE AND REGIONAL CENTER CLIMATOLOGISTS AND THE NATIONAL DROUGHT MITIGATION CENTER. INFORMATION FOR THIS STATEMENT HAS BEEN GATHERED FROM NWS AND FAA OBSERVATION SITES…STATE COOPERATIVE EXTENSION SERVICES…THE USDA…USACE AND USGS.

https://www.drought.gov/drought-information-statements?wfo=PDT