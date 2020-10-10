This weekend: Buckets of rain, possible thunderstorms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This is a special time of year when leaves fall, gutters clog, the sky opens up to downpours, and cars hydroplane across water-logged roads. During the heaviest showers highways are just about as useful as a boat on bricks. Check your tires for bald spots, otherwise you might find yourself floating down those tire grooves on the freeway. Oh, and that pesky specular reflection you’ve probably experienced at night when it rains – yeah that makes it fun to stay in the lane when you can’t even see where the lane is marked. I speak from recent experience. I digress. Back to the numbers.

At the time of this weather update early Saturday morning we received a range .50″ to .90″ inches of rain across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. Take a look below at the 6 hour rainfall totals Friday 10pm to 4am Saturday! We’ll keep adding on to these totals through the weekend.

An atmospheric river stretched across the Pacific will be the source of several inches of rain this weekend. Thunderstorms will likely develop over coastal waters today and could move inland to Longview and Portland by the afternoon. Wait, what kind of river? To learn more about AR’s and the latest model depictions, visit our friends at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes. AR’s are significant because they can, “on average transport as much water as about 27 times the amount of water flowing through the Mississippi River”. Yeah, that’s a lot of rain.

Talk about instability – check out these clouds. Kelvin-Helmholtz waves are the unicorn, if you will, of cloud types. You read about them in books and almost never see them in person. This aerial photo was captured near Hood Canal, WA by one of our fine pilots from the Columbia Cascade Chapter of The Ninety-Nines. Chance for t-storms NW Oregon and SW/W Washington Saturday afternoon.

Showers continue Sunday with another round of rain due Monday and Tuesday. A drier stretch of weather begins Wednesday.