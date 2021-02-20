Region to see increase of 20 degrees over weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yes, you read that right. Our daytime highs this weekend will be 20 degrees warmer than last weekend. The maximum temperature in Portland last Saturday the 13th was only 30 degrees. Today, we’ll top out around 50. Also, our overnight lows will be about 15 degrees warmer. How’s that for a change of surroundings?

Well, it’s not every day that we get an Arctic air invasion. What’s the science behind the rapid freeze we experienced last week?

Read my blog about the polar vortex and sudden stratospheric warming.

Today: Expect a few light showers this morning. Cloud breaks are possible around 10am – 12pm. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with an occasional sprinkle. I anticipate increasing showers later tonight.

Green indicates clearing from clouds. Yellow is partly cloudy. Red is overcast.

Going coastal? Watch out for SNEAKER WAVES and increasing wind!

You may have better clearing at Mt. Hood today but expect that stronger winds will accompany that. Snow increases for mountain resorts as we get into the second part of the weekend. Thinking about tackling a snowy outing? Be prepared for white knuckle driving over the Cascade passes in Washington. A winter storm watch starts this afternoon for places like Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.

Sunday – Monday: Rain & wind. Tapping on a weak atmospheric river. Majority of moisture is aimed at western WA, leaving Portland in the lower category for rain totals, less than 0.60″. SW Wash could receive up to 1.5 – 2″ of rain. Monday to bring much warmer temps, up to the mid 50’s! Expect additional snow melt.

Rivers

No action or flood stages reported yet but that may change by Sunday/Monday. The local river closest to action stage at this hour is Tualatin River near Dilley near TV Hwy.