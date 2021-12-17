This will be the driest day out of the next soggy seven

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re in a short break from soggy weather under high pressure. Dense fog will remain in the valley until 10am with a dense fog advisory in effect. Areas of freezing fog possible for some outliers in the valley this morning.

Portland: Mid to upper 30’s start the day, and by the afternoon highs will come in close to normal in the mid 40’s. Then get ready for more wet weather. Next chance to see rain in Portland starts around 8pm tonight and will last through Sunday.

The moon is officially full moon Saturday, but you won’t see much of it under extensive cloudiness, and yes, rain.

Saturday:

Enter the next atmospheric river. Heaviest rain expected over PDX in the afternoon, highs up to 50. Wind gusts of 20-30mph in the metro around 5/6pm Saturday. Coast will experience strongest south wind with the arrival of the cold front Sat afternoon 50-60mph. Sunday rain continues.

Snow & ice:

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the south Washington Cascades above 3,000′ Saturday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Saturday for the eastern slopes of the Washington Cascades due to a mix of snow and possible ice accumulation from freezing rain.

Up to 8″-12″ of snow may fall over the Oregon and Washington Cascades during the course of the weekend with the majority falling Saturday. Snow level rises from 3,000 to 6,000′ Sat. Then early Sunday snow levels drop below mountain passes to foothills around 3,000′ or so. Changing temperatures plus south wind this weekend = Moderate avalanche risk for Mt. Hood back country (not groomed ski resorts). See NWAC

A white Christmas?

There is a 4% probability of getting at least 1 inch of snow in Portland on Christmas Day, strictly based on climate data. So, will it happen? Keep checking back here on our weather page for your holiday forecast. For now, we’re still far out in forecast time. We are seeing a wet week ahead and potentially colder air creeping into the region.

Drought & rain status

Would you believe after all this rain so far, we’re still dealing with exceptional drought conditions, about 20% of Oregon in that category while 98% of the state is still under some category of drought.

December month to date rainfall total for PDX is 3.20″, that’s only slightly above normal. For the water year (since Oct. 1) we have a total of 13.35″ that puts us 1.40″ above normal.