Thunderstorms may sneak into the valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Showers this morning could become the more buoyant variety by lunch. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms around noon moving up from the south end of the valley & coast and marching north through the afternoon. This afternoon will likely be more about sporadic heavy showers rather than an abundance of lightning.

The good news with thunderstorms during a drought is we can get a really good dumping of rain. Rain totals could vary from 0.30″ – 0.50″ today in the valley. Thanks to recent rain this last week and rain expected in the forecast, the fire danger is low today and will remain low for the week. Daytime highs this afternoon will approach the low 60’s. The normal high at PDX is 68 degrees this time of year.







Snow levels will drop associated with colder air moving in aloft. Forecast models are depicting freezing temperatures near 5,000′ feet this morning. If this were to happen let’s say in the winter or even March then you’d hear us talk about snow totals for roadways and ski resorts. This time, I expect no accumulating snow on the passes. Now if you’re driving up those side roads lets say at 5,000′ or higher then you might get a dusting. Resort levels may pick up 1 – 2 inches of snow around 6,000′ elevation and above. Anything that does fall will be rather wet. Something is better than nothing, yes. You may have heard Timberline is opening this Friday to skiers/boarders. Some late season snow will be a welcome sight there.



On the topic of snow, it’s been a while since we discussed the latest Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) for the state of Oregon. Here is the Basin-wide Percent of 1981-2010 Median below. Or you might hear us say SWE percent of normal. According to the USDA National Water and Climate Center, the snow water equivalent percent of normal represents the current snow water equivalent found at selected SNOTEL sites in or near the basin

compared to the average value for those sites on this day. Data based on the first reading of the day. See below.

Latest drought conditions map will be released today. Be sure to check it out.