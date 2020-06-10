Slight jump in temps expected after damp morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Morning temperatures won’t be far removed from last night. Expecting the upper 50s to get you going this morning.

Most of you will experience some level of dampness in the morning in the valley, coast and foothills. It will start as a persistent drizzle, turn over to occasional showers then that big giant yellow ball in the sky will make an appearance between clouds.

We’ll see a spike in temps for the afternoon. How warm? GFS model predicts 78°. European model predicts 72°. I think it would be closer to 75° for a high at PDX today. Really the two warmest days out of the next seven will be today and tomorrow with little to no rain. What’s normal for Portland in the middle of June? 72. The reality is that it’s still spring and we’ll continue to see up and down fluctuations. The earliest recorded date for a temp of 99° or more at PDX is May 28, 1983 (100°). The all-time high for the month of June is 102°. On average the first 100° day is July 20.

Thunderstorms: most likely to occur across north central, central, and eastern Oregon today. This may become more widespread out to the eastern slopes of the Cascades and stronger through Friday.

Drizzle to start then partly cloudy later. Mid 70’s.

Rain totals month to date as of Tuesday night.

View of the Columbia River from Kalama Tuesday.

A view of multiple cloud layers over Longview Tuesday.

Left to right: Tuesday’s rain, month to date rain, rain totals since October 1.

The all time highest temperature for June at PDX is 102. That was in 2006.

UV Index for Wednesday is 8. That means wear sunscreen and find some shade…yes UV rays penetrate clouds.

As we review rain totals and snowpack we have to remember a few things:

1) every month since October has produced below normal rainfall with the exception of January.

2) While we had a nice amount of snow this last season, most of it fell at higher elevations above 5,000’/6,000′. The SWE or snow water equivalent for Mt. Hood is 37% of normal. NE Oregon Grande Ronde basin is at 154% of normal. See USDA/NRCS National Water and Climate Center map for surrounding basins.