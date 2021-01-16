Region to get a break from wet weather Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Saturday! After record setting rainfall across the Pacific Northwest over the past week, it will be nice to have some dry time today, before the next system arrives overnight tonight and into your Sunday. Tomorrow morning’s system will not be nearly as strong as what we saw last week, so I do not expect any additional issues with flooding.

But before we get to Sunday, we still have a dry Saturday on the way today. Areas of fog and low clouds will linger Saturday, but it will remain dry. Today will be a great day to get outside and get some exercise or finish up any yard work you still have to do. Temperatures along the coast will be in the 50s and near 50 in the valley.

I do not see any significant snow coming to the mountains this weekend, but the resorts will likely pick up some fresh powder on Sunday above 5,000ft.

As of today, we are no longer in a rain deficit in Portland. That being said, drought conditions still persist across 91% of Oregon with slight improvements across the NW and far NE.

Drought conditions for Oregon as of Jan. 14

Looking ahead to next week, it will remain largely dry with a few weak systems passing through the region. Then all eyes look to the end of the week at the potential for colder air to drop into the Pacific Northwest from Canada. Then what happens? Snowflakes show up on your phone (because you’re not using our PDX weather app). But will snowflakes actually fall from the sky over PDX? As usual, when you’re looking down a 7-day tunnel, forecast models are divided. Lots of time to iron out the details on that in the coming week.

