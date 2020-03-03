‘Tis The Season for March Green and White Weddings

This is a wonderful time of year as we transition out of winter and into spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning there’s a chance you’ll be heading to work with your windshield wipers on the low setting across the Portland/Vancouver metro.

If you’re biking in, don’t dress for winter. It will be “warm” for early March with temps in the upper 40’s. Light rain will be in the mix this morning through midday and should become dry and overcast for the afternoon, if not sooner. At the most we could measure a trace to less than a tenth of an inch. Temperatures reach the mid 50’s.

This is a wonderful time of year as we transition out of winter and into spring. It can also be a popular time for weddings. A very nice couple reached out to me a few weeks ago asking about the weather forecast for the Oregon coast. As it looked, rain would likely be falling on their wedding day in Bandon. What a fun surprise to get a thank you email back from the newly wedded Mr. and Mrs. Lee. They said it did indeed rain but it was dry just long enough for their ceremony. Perfect!

If you’d like a personalized forecast for a specific destination, write to me: natasha.stenbock@koin.com. I can’t make all your dreams come true but I’d be happy to give you a forecast.