Too much of a good thing: Flood Watch continues for region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wet weather continues as we head into the weekend.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Friday night. Rain totals so far are living up to what was forecast, and certainly upholding the reputation of an atmospheric river. The rainfall record-breaker for the day was Astoria, surpassing 2 inches. Portland accumulated roughly 1.5 inches Thursday, which is not a record but is the equivalent of a normal month of rain in September.



The plume of moisture is aimed toward SW Washington and NW Oregon so we’ll likely have a tough morning commute as this band of showers just sits on top of Portland with very few breaks. There will be a chance for thunderstorms along the coast in the morning.

By midday Friday, the heavy rain will still be ongoing. By 6 or 7 p.m., that river in the sky will finally shift south of Portland.

The Flood Watch is set to expire Friday night.

Seaside Thursday night















Grays River near Rosburg and Wilson River near Tillamook

Weather Impacts: A big tree fell on a car in Washington County. Additionally, steep hillsides will continue to be at risk, especially burn zones. There was also a rockslide in the usual stretch of E Columbia River Hwy near Multnomah Falls Thursday night. The road was closed at last check.

That area of the gorge collected 3-4 inches of rain Thursday. Back in January of this year, approx. 5-6 inches of rain fell during an atmospheric river event in the gorge near Dodson.

A large landslide devastated the highway below, burying a woman who had been driving through the area. Be sure to stay cautious out on the roads in this weather.

Multiple rockslides reported on E Columbia River Hwy between Larch Mtn Rd and Multnomah Falls. @OregonDOT notified, no eta for removal. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LYWnH42XuS — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) November 12, 2021

Preliminary rain totals as of Thursday night

Preliminary rain totals as of Thursday night

Preliminary rain totals as of Thursday night

Preliminary rain totals as of Thursday night

It has rained every day this month so far





Weekend: Break from the rain comes late Friday night when this hefty AR moves out. Weekend chance for rain mostly Saturday night and Sunday morning across far northwestern Oregon and western Washington.

The Oregon Ducks game looks dry for Saturday night. The Thorns game on Sunday afternoon should be dry, but there’s a slight chance for a sprinkle.