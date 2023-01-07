Happy Saturday, everyone. Many of you are waking up to more of the same this morning… rain! A train of storms over the next week will keep a rainy, wet and windy pattern in place across the region. Mountain snow will continue to pile up Saturday. But the good news is that the passes over Mt. Hood should stay mainly wet, with snow levels remaining at or above 5,000 ft. through the weekend.

There is likely to also be some dry time Saturday, as the system that is passing through this morning will move east of the valley by later this afternoon. So, if you have some outdoor activities this afternoon, you may just be able to sneak in some dry time in between the showers. The coast will see plenty of rain and wind this morning before getting a break this afternoon as well.

This graphic explains when to expect rain on January 7, 2023 and how heavy it will be. (KOIN)

Temperatures from the coast through the valley should top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s today, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year. I do not see any overnight freezes coming in the next 7 days. ~ Steve Pierce, KOIN 6 Meteorologist