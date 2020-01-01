Tropical Blast Wraps Up 2019

1  of  2
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re ending this year on a soggy note, thanks again to another atmospheric river. Chief meteorologist Natasha Stenbock spoke with Dr. Andrew Martin, Portland State University, in depth about this weather pattern responsible for delivering abundant rainfall and mountain snow to the west coast.

To learn more visit the Portland State University Climate Science Lab. https://sites.google.com/pdx.edu/portland-state-climate-science/home https://cw3e.ucsd.edu/iwv-and-ivt-forecasts/

NE Pacific Prec Water animation
Integrated Microwave Animations of Integrated Water Vapor (From CIMSS/Univ. of Wisconsin)
This loop shows total precipitable water from Morphed Integrated Microwave Imagery at CIMSS (MIMIC-TPW). 
GOES Geostationary Imagery (From NOAA/NESDIS/OSPO)

