Tropical Blast Wraps Up 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re ending this year on a soggy note, thanks again to another atmospheric river. Chief meteorologist Natasha Stenbock spoke with Dr. Andrew Martin, Portland State University, in depth about this weather pattern responsible for delivering abundant rainfall and mountain snow to the west coast.
To learn more visit the Portland State University Climate Science Lab. https://sites.google.com/pdx.edu/portland-state-climate-science/home https://cw3e.ucsd.edu/iwv-and-ivt-forecasts/