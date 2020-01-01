Tropical Blast Wraps Up 2019

Another blast of mountain snow will close out this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re ending this year on a soggy note, thanks again to another atmospheric river. Chief meteorologist Natasha Stenbock spoke with Dr. Andrew Martin, Portland State University, in depth about this weather pattern responsible for delivering abundant rainfall and mountain snow to the west coast.

To learn more visit the Portland State University Climate Science Lab. https://sites.google.com/pdx.edu/portland-state-climate-science/home https://cw3e.ucsd.edu/iwv-and-ivt-forecasts/

Integrated Microwave Animations of Integrated Water Vapor (From CIMSS/Univ. of Wisconsin)

This loop shows total precipitable water from Morphed Integrated Microwave Imagery at CIMSS (MIMIC-TPW).