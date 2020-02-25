Tuesday morning threatens freezing fog, slick roads

The rest of the week is looking sunny with warmer temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain totals from Monday amounted to zero, unless you were far NW in Astoria or Kelso. PDX is behind in our month to date totals by -1.77″ but still ahead year to date: +0.93″.

Tuesday morning expect some patchy fog at the coast and in the valley until about 8 or 9 a.m. Some locations may bottom out to the low 30s, which brings the chance of slick roads/sidewalks in a freezing fog scenario.





The exception will be those areas with lingering high clouds – that’s where it’s difficult for earth’s heat to escape easily. Overcast skies act as a metaphorical blanket trapping earth’s heat at the surface. As a result, temps cannot cool to their dew point making fog unlikely in those instances.

To get fog in the morning it’s best to have a clear night leading up to it, calm wind, and a narrow temperature/dew point spread.





High pressure is in the process of taking over. Daytime should bring partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 50’s!

A quick front scoots by to our northwest – only delivering a chance to briefly see light rain in the evening. I would not expect anything more than a trace of rain across NW Oregon and SW Washington. Drizzle may also make an appearance Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week looks full of sunshine and warmer temps near 60.