Turbulent weather & dangerous beach conditions intensify this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today will feel like a walk in the park compared to the major storm we’re anticipating Sunday.

Saturday: A cold front arrives with rain and breezy conditions. Showers stay with us for the morning and afternoon with a mix of sun breaks. High temperatures reach the upper 50’s. There is a chance for non-severe thunderstorms, mostly near the Oregon coast and coast range from Newport south to California.

Sunday: This is the day when rapid strengthening of Bomb Cyclone #2 reaches its lowest minimum pressure. While the exact path is uncertain, this storm will truck toward the Oregon and Washington coastline. This is the 2nd storm of its kind in one week. If you’re thinking this sounds extreme for the PNW, you’d be right.

Large, powerful Pacific-born windstorms have a nasty reputation for knocking out power, causing $ millions in damage to infrastructure, and in some instances taking lives. Such windstorms are not a regular occurrence. Here you can see the paths taken by historic windstorms that indeed left a path of destruction. The Columbus Day Storm of 1962 is perhaps the most recognized but it’s important to note the forecast path of this weekend’s storm is different from CDS. The angle at which the storm approaches the coast and the intensity of low pressure matters.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms all day for the coast and valley Sunday. The marginal risk for severe t-storms along the coast includes damaging hail, damaging wind, and a chance for tornado development. Click here for the SPC statement concerning the severity of these thunderstorms.

The biggest waves will be found south of Florence – that is the stretch of beach under a high surf warning now. However, that doesn’t mean the beach is any safer to the north of Florence. These watches and warnings are subject to change. The north Oregon coast may encounter breakers up to 32 feet. Flooded roads and parking lots are expected during high tide, not because of rain, rather because ocean water will be rushing above the mean tide level.





















MRGL-dark green risk area includes severe storms of either limited organization and longevity, or very low coverage and marginal intensity.









High wind warning

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=high%20wind%20warning

Storm warning for offshore waters

Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=storm%20warning

Wind advisory

* WHAT…South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area and Lower Columbia. * WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=wind%20advisory

Coastal flood warning

* WHAT…Coastal flooding expected. * WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN…From 8 PM Sunday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. High tides around 430 AM and 300 PM Monday. * IMPACTS…Major flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Large waves and dangerous surf conditions with breakers up to 35 ft are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If you are driving and become trapped in flood water, abandon the car and move to higher ground only if the surrounding water is not moving. If the water is moving, do not leave the car. Exercise extreme caution along beaches. Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. Beach erosion is possible. In southwest Washington similar conditions in the past have resulted in significant flooding in Raymond, erosion to homes and roads near Washaway Beach along Highway 105 near North Cove, and/or erosion to campsites near Cape Disappointment. In northwest Oregon similar conditions in the past have resulted in severe erosion near the south jetty of the Columbia River in Clatsop county, and/or flooding in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Neskowin, and/or the Pacific City Airport. On the central Oregon coast similar conditions in the past have resulted in severe erosion in Neskowin and/or Yachats, and flooding in Lincoln City. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=coastal%20flood%20warning

High surf warning