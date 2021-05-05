Turning up the heat for Cinco de Mayo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are shooting for our first 80-degree day of May (we’ve already had a few this spring) today. Temperatures looking to cross the 80-degree mark by the time we get into the afternoon, but it will come with a small price, some clouds.

That is the general story for your forecast today, but there is some more depth behind this forecast. First off, when you’re stepping out in the morning, temperatures likely in the 40s and 50s. By 9 a.m. we are looking at temperatures pushing the lower to mid-50s around Portland. There may be some neighborhoods that are hanging around the upper 40s at this point in time. The Oregon Coast starting in the lower 50s and that will be the case for those in central Oregon as well. This is right about where we should be starting our morning on an early May day.

Hit the slideshow below and you can get an idea of the temperature for the early evening around Portland. This is data from a weather model, but it isn’t taking into consideration a few other variables that may boost our temperature up a few degrees. That is likely the case for today, with highs in the lower to potentially mid-80s.

The Willamette Valley should hit around 80 to 83 degrees with a few outliers above and below that mark. The wind will be running offshore out of the east at 10 to 15 mph. There may be some wind gusting to the 20 mph range tomorrow, making it a warm and breezy day. High sin the 80s for most east of the Cascades and temperatures pushing the mid to upper 60s for the northern Oregon Coast.

We’ve been discussing this ridge of high pressure that is moving in and over the top of the region for the last few days. It really showed its cards on Tuesday afternoon, as the sky opened up and the sunshine came beaming in. Notice that the ridge is slightly farther to the east on Wednesday, eventually giving away to a system that is developing and moving our way come Thursday.

Although we have high pressure in place, there will be some high-level clouds moving our direction over the top. Very similar to some of the days that we had last week that were warm but also a bit cloudy.

With that high pressure breaking down, we have some cooler temperatures coming in our direction as we wrap up the week and start the weekend. You can see on the temperature trend below, that we max at the 80s and then that cooler air arrives with showers and temperatures are 20 degrees cooler than our Cinco de Mayo forecast. The temperature trend keeps us pretty close to average heading into next week.

No rain for your Wednesday, so that means you can get out and about without any concerns of getting drenched. That hasn’t been an issue all spring, but we may have some rain coming in that could produce some wet moments.

Wednesday morning will have some clouds in the forecast, but nothing to block the sunrise from coming in. Expect it to be a pleasurable start to the day and also an equally enjoyable afternoon and evening.

When you cycle to the 4:30 p.m. futurecast graphic, you can tell that conditions haven’t changed much. There are still clouds moving across the region, but no signs of rain at this time. If you want to prep anything before the expected rain on Thursday and Friday, now would be the time to get it done. If not, go to the park and enjoy a pleasant Wednesday.