PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday offers cold temperatures and a chance of rain; however, we’re not expecting much over Portland, certainly nothing like last week.

A weak low-pressure system slides down the coast and spins up some moisture Friday. Our chances for rain are limited to a quick shot in the morning and scattered by the late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. East wind picks up during the day so it will feel bitterly cold in the face of it.

Columbia River Gorge: By the time rain reaches this zone Friday, moisture will be limited, and temps will be on the rise from the low 30s to 40. This would limit the chance to see snow sticking to roads. You have a chance of seeing snow in the hills above Interstate 84 in the upper Hood River Valley Friday with precipitation chances increasing with the evening hours.

Cascades: The snow level will sit at 3,500 to 4,000 feet Friday. Light accumulations of snow are possible for the Mt. Hood area. The bulk of the system goes south so impacts to Highway 26 should be low.

Forecast rain totals for Friday

Friday forecast for Portland









Drought update

Portland left the moderate drought category and is now just abnormally dry.

Most categories have seen improvements except for the Exceptional Drought category which still encompasses 1.4% of the state, zeroed in on Central Oregon. After Friday, there is no significant rain in the forecast for a week.

Swipe through the graphics below for a look at drought conditions.