Wednesday brings warm blanket of clouds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Better to be a warm blanket than a wet blanket, I say.

That’s how Wednesday morning starts: mostly cloudy like a blanket, trapping the earth’s heat, preventing it from radiating back out to space, leaving us with morning temperatures above normal in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few rain drops arriving by late afternoon or evening. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 60s to 70 degrees. A stronger southerly wind is expected by the afternoon. When the rain does arrive it will be limited across the valley to less than a tenth of an inch from Wednesday night to Thursday midday. The coast and foothills will steal the rain so to speak, leaving the valley in a bit of a rain shadow.

Often times we will bring up dew point as it relates to how dry our region may feel. However, today you may feel just a hint of moisture in the air before the rain arrives. By most standards dew points in the 50’s are considered comfortable. I think for those of us who are acclimated to the arid feeling of the west coast may take notice of the higher dew points today, which will likely be in the low 50s with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Courtesy of National Weather Service Chicago

The amped up weather is expected east of the Cascades today and Thursday where thunderstorms are possible across central and eastern Oregon.

April will probably end as the 3rd or 4th driest on record in Portland. As it stands this morning, PDX has only measured 0.77″ of rain. That leaves us with a deficit of 1.81″ inches. There is not enough time to make up for lost rainfall. What’s raising my eyebrows is the rainy season total. Since October 1st we have only measured 19.75″ inches of rain at PDX. So we are now below normal by more than nine inches.



The almanac reveals where we are with rainfall month-to-date in the middle column. Driest years are in reference to rainfall recorded for the month of April at PDX.

Thursday afternoon through Friday are looking dry. The next chance for more substantial rain will be this weekend.