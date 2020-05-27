Temps go from warm to hot in a flash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to summer for the next three days.

Valley temperatures will start the morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. Why so much cooler than yesterday morning? Clouds cleared and that allows heat to escape or radiate back out to space. In some cases the temperature will drop enough to meet the dew-point. That’s when you get fog. Patchy fog is possible in parts of the valley and even at the coast. Today’s highs will reach the low 80s.

Wind direction will play a big role in dewpoints over the next couple of days. Wind direction at 6,000′ feet and above is going to change from westerly to southwesterly. This transports warmer, moist air from the south, southwest and drops it off on our doorstep. Right now wind direction at the surface is coming from the north, aka a northerly wind. This tends to be a drying type of wind. Surface winds will in fact get stronger along the shore today through tomorrow morning. As a result there is a small craft advisory in effect from Cape Shoalwater, WA to Cascade Head, OR out 10 NM (nautical miles), including the waters from Cape Shoalwater, WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM.

We are still expecting temperatures Thursday to climb into the mid to upper 80s and perhaps only slightly cooler Friday. Then we flip the switch on the weather and bring back cooler, wetter conditions for the weekend. Expect the upper 60s with rain Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible too. Showers may roll over to Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon could be saved – you might be able to get out for the afternoon without a drop.

The Cascades will reach the low to mid 60s today and near 70 by Thursday. Here’s some springtime climbing advice for Mt. Hood from NWAC.

Yikes, look at those 100’s in the desert southwest and Sacramento valley.

Rain totals forecast from Saturday morning through early Sunday morning.

Did you hear?! Today’s NASA Space X is scheduled to launch at 4:33p ET launch. It could run into delays due to thunderstorms for the afternoon. Here is the official launch mission execution forecast.