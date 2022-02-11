Warmest temps since start of the year expected Friday in Oregon



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has reached 60° only once so far this year. That was January 20th. We’ll likely get there again today or Saturday. So buckle up — it’s time to ride the anomalous temperature roller coaster. The normal high for Portland is 51° in mid-February.

This morning a marine layer lingers with low temps in the low to mid-40s. North easterly winds are expected to pick up by late morning to midday. Expect the strongest easterly gusts shortly after noon. This mixing means earlier clearing from clouds, more sunshine warming the surface in addition to adiabatic warming downslope.

Daytime high temps will warm to the upper 50s with a shot at the low 60s today and Saturday in Portland and surrounding communities. Easterly wind strengthens today through the gorge and spreads out to the coast. Sunday remains warmer than normal but clouds will be increasing ahead of the next front.

Here’s your annual reminder to wear sunscreen with or without clouds. It will be tempting to sit in the sun and soak up the warmth. While the sun angle certainly changes the sun’s intensity, any UV that reaches your skin for a prolonged time can do damage. Not to mention, it’s winter. I’d venture to guess many of you have spent more time indoors during the last several months. Get outdoors and enjoy but don’t get burned in the process.

Sunday will still be warmer than normal but clouds will likely increase ahead of the next front. Next chance for rain is Monday morning with snow levels falling from 10,000′ to below mountain passes at 4,000′.

It was another day with record highs on Thursday. The Dalles: 70° (65° 1977) and Redmond: 74° (65° 1971), and that’s just a sample closest to home. Other notables: Gold Beach Municipal Airport on the southern Oregon coast reached 77°. The ODOT RWIS network temp near Gold Beach at Hwy 101 reached 86° at 4 p.m.! That short stretch of the coast also lined up with a thermal trough, so the upper 70s and 80s were not widespread.