Warmest weekend of the year is here

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a mostly no-jacket kind of morning with the sun rushing in and the feeling of summer. Most areas will wake up to temps in the upper 40’s to low 50’s, above normal for mid April.

Easterly winds increase by midday but only for a few hours and not as strong as Friday. While there is no red flag warning at the time of this posting, an advisory, watch or warning may be issued by the National Weather Service at any time. Our dew point and relative humidity values will be low today and temperatures will be warmer. Highs for today will range from the low to mid 80’s, yeah, kinda like July. If the temperature at PDX exceeds 81, then a record will be broken.



Now – I bet you have a lot of yard work planned. Just remember burn bans are in effect for multiple counties until our weather gets cooler with rain in sight. And one more thing…. rivers and lakes are not at summer swimming temperatures yet. Think upper 40’s to low 50’s. Also, rivers will be flowing higher than normal thanks to anticipated snow melt.



Wind forecast for Saturday





Days of warm weather = avalanche danger

SPECIAL AVALANCHE ADVISORY USFS NORTHWEST AVALANCHE CENTER SEATTLE WA RELAYED BY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PENDLETON OR 729 PM PDT FRI APR 16 2021 THE NORTHWEST AVALANCHE CENTER HAS ISSUED A SPECIAL AVALANCHE BULLETIN… * WHAT..UNIQUELY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED DUE TO PROLONGED HOT AND SUNNY WEATHER. LARGE AND DESTRUCTIVE WET AVALANCHES COULD OCCUR. * WHERE…THE OLYMPIC MOUNTAINS AND WASHINGTON CASCADES FROM THE COLUMBIA RIVER TO THE CANADIAN BORDER. * WHEN…IN EFFECT FROM FRI 18:30 PST TO MON 18:30 PST. * IMPACTS…MULTIPLE DAYS OF ABOVE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AND CONTINUED FORECASTED HOT AND SUNNY WEATHER MAY PRODUCE A NATURAL SPRING AVALANCHE CYCLE. THIS COULD INCLUDE WET, HEAVY, AND POTENTIALLY DESTRUCTIVE SLIDES THAT CROSS COMMON ROUTES. ADDITIONALLY, TRAVELERS MAY EASILY TRIGGER AVALANCHES ON ANY STEEP OPEN SLOPES. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…PAY ATTENTION TO THE SLOPES ABOVE YOU. LIMIT ANY TIME YOU SPEND NEAR AND UNDERNEATH STEEP AND HANGING SNOW, ESPECIALLY DURING THE HEAT OF THE DAY. CONSULT WWW.NWAC.US OR WWW.AVALANCHE.ORG FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF THIS OR ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=avalanche%20warning