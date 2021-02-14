Watch out for more freezing rain and winter weather Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There are still a few more waves of moisture moving in this weekend and one will arrive early Sunday morning.

After some dry hours overnight, temperatures will hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s around Portland. It will be colder for those closer to the Gorge and in southwest Washington. We have a shift to a southwest flow by morning as a surge of moisture moves in. It may arrive by sunrise.

At this time, we will likely receive more freezing rain around Portland and neighborhoods to the south and west. You can see an image of that below, representing the wintry mix and freezing rain in pink.

A winter weather advisory is scheduled until noon Sunday, for all the counties that you find in purple in the graphic below. It is possible that we have a winter alert for Sunday night as well, but we will monitor the updates from the National Weather Service in Portland on Sunday.

The reason that it is sticking around until noon is because of that moisture that arrives through the morning tomorrow.

The ice that glazed a massive portion of the Willamette Valley on Friday and Saturday will take some time to melt. There is likely going to be another round, much lighter, although still dangerous, Sunday. You can see photos from the ice storm and snow from the weekend here.

Weather models are projecting around 0.1 inch from Portland south to Salem by Sunday night. There may be some pockets that pick up less or potentially a little more. We may start to pick up more freezing rain for areas of the western Gorge as temperatures try to warm into Monday morning.

I don’t think we see temperatures much warmer than the mid-30s to upper 30s in Portland Sunday. Most of the day near freezing, but conditions will try to warm up by the evening hours. It looks like it’s possible we start to see temperatures around the mid-30s by 10 p.m. Sunday night. Salem should transition earlier in the day and areas like Eugene are already good.

Futurecast is depicting all rain for the valley by Sunday night with our final surge of moisture for the weekend. It will be difficult to warm up, we may have that moment of freezing rain tomorrow night too. This is why I’m watching for winter alerts for Sunday night as well. We for sure can expect that in areas like Troutdale Sunday night. Models holding onto snow for those of you east of the Cascades and over near The Dalles.

We are still on alert for winter weather as we wrap up the weekend. We will most likely break out of the cold on Monday.