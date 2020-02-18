Weather at a Glance: Icy morning, sunny afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nice, sunny afternoons also mean icy mornings to start this week. Morning temperatures across much of the state will drop to near or below freezing. This means Monday’s leftover snowmelt and rain will likely to freeze overnight on some roadways and sidewalks and linger through sunrise.

Temperatures tend to be coldest during relatively clear nights with calm wind. Radiational cooling is in full effect when there are no clouds. Clouds essentially act as a blanket, trapping earth’s heat. The clear night/calm wind combination also creates the perfect setup for fog. The valley will likely wake up to areas of fog, and should mix out fairly fast as an offshore flow begins to burble.

Daytime highs this week will climb to the low to mid-50s. This paired with sunshine will make February feel like a cakewalk. By the afternoon winds will increase from the east, especially through the west side of the Columbia River Gorge and Portland’s east side. The strongest wind gusts are expected Wednesday morning, 30 to 35 mph. This will also have a drying effect, so pucker up baby and keep your lip gloss close.

Offshore wind is the great equalizer, where Portland and Cannon Beach can be the same temperature and clouds will clear for a brilliant sunset.

Our snow water equivalent (SWE) is at 91% of normal across Hood, Sandy, Lower Deschutes and Willamette basins. Eastern Oregon is winning in that category – with a generous 121% to 134% of normal SWE.

We’ll add to the snowpack this weekend as a series of storm systems break up the congenial weather by Saturday. Sunday may be cold enough for snow down to the foothills. That’s still far in the meteorological future so we’ll watch models resolve the final output as we get closer. Now go enjoy the sunshine and play in that snow. Spring is just one month away.

