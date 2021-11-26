Weather deals on this Black Friday; trade in that umbrella for dry time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Today we’re offering one time only deals: buy one get one free on your Friday weather.

After some light variety mornings showers, you’ll be rewarded with larger breaks between the wet weather starting late this morning. A largely dry pattern will briefly set up for the day with only a slight chance to run into rain for the afternoon.

Incredible savings on these morning temperatures too. You’ll get your normal lows in the mid 40’s. Best of all, afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. You won’t find anything this mild in late November.

In the meantime, our friends and neighbors to the north in Washington and British Columbia have been getting too much of a good thing: rain. In the vicinity of Olympic National Park upwards of 4.6″ inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period. Portions of western Washington including the Seattle area could get 3 to 8″ of rain from Friday to Sunday night. We’re expecting small change by comparison 0.50″ to 1″.

A Flood Watch is in effect now for Seattle and surrounding areas through Sat morning.

Western WA landslides are also possible.

Flood Watch

King-Snohomish- Including the cities of Everett, Seattle, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Edmonds FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of west central Washington, including the following areas, King and Snohomish. * WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause sharp rises on area rivers tonight. Minor flooding is possible Friday and Friday night. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=sew&wwa=flood%20watch

Beach hazards

REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT…Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, Central Oregon Coast and North Oregon Coast. * WHEN…From Thursday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean, which may lead to serious injury or drowning. Immersion in cold water can cause cold water paralysis within minutes, further impairing an individual`s ability to escape. *ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High tide occurring Thursday afternoon may bring the period of highest threat, especially over the WA coasts where the higher seas will be occurring. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement

