PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Wednesday marks the sixth day in a row of subfreezing temperatures in Portland and the surrounding Willamette Valley. Areas sheltered from the wind may develop fog. Watch for freezing fog that can make sidewalks and streets slick.

Those in the central and south ends of the Willamette Valley may experience temps in the 20s with stagnant air. An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect Wednesday for the valley from Woodburn to Eugene.

Let this be your reminder to get outside and experience the rain-free freedom. Wednesday afternoon we’re all about sunshine, just not the warm kind. Daytime highs reach the mid-40s. Clouds will increase by the evening hours ahead of our next front.

Rain returns to the valley Thursday, along with mountain snow. Snow levels drop to mountain passes as low as 3,500 feet. Expect accumulating snow on mountain passes Thursday through Saturday. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Oregon and South Washington Cascades Thursday through Saturday.