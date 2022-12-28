The forecast Wednesday will feel a thousand times better than our blustery tree toppling weather from yesterday. This afternoon expect a high of 47 with showers tapering off by early evening. The best part – wind will be light 5-10mph.

Weather alerts:

High surf advisory ’til 6am

Winter weather advisory until 10am Wed for the Cascades

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon / Washington:

Marys River near Philomath affecting Benton County.

Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County.

Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County.

Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties.

Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County.

High tide Wednesday won’t be as high as Tuesday but with all those logs on the beach you may find those behemoths rolling around again during high tide.

Next King Tides will be January 18-26. Hopefully that won’t be coupled with a strong low charging the coast as we saw Tuesday.