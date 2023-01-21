PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fog makes a comeback Saturday morning like a rotten tomatoes horror movie sequel. Fog breaks up when the cold front arrives Saturday morning. Morning temperatures will bottom out around the mid to upper 30’s.

Once the cold front arrives you can expect rain to fall over Portland sometime before noon and last for most of the day. Wind becomes breezy in the afternoon and evening. Rain turns to the occasional shower behind the front. Daytime temperatures this weekend will remain slightly below average in the low to mid-40s. Rain ends Sunday midday.

King Tides and other coastal hazards

Here’s a review of King Tides and sneaker waves.

Beach Hazards Statement issued by the National Weather Service

* WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning.

Snow

Snow level 1,500 to 2,000′

Winter weather advisory WA Cascades issued by the National Weather Service

* WHAT...Snow expected for Western Kittitas County. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, mainly along the upper east slopes to the crest, and lesser amounts on the lower east slopes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially along I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass.