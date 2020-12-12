Weekend mix: Bitter cold, big waves, king tides, fresh snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Tis the season for rain, snow, and King tides. We’re getting it all this weekend, plus a chance for freezing rain in the gorge. This morning bundle up because the break in clouds is allowing heat to escape, temperatures to drop to near freezing, and in some areas fog is forming.
Overall, this is the driest, albeit coldest weather day. Heck, you might even get some vitamin D time in today. Under high pressure an easterly flow will increase, most notably through the gorge. This sets the stage for some very cold air to get trapped and create the prime conditions for low elevation snow and/or freezing rain for portions of this beautiful, complicated microclimate. When the next front arrives tonight, that’s when snow will begin falling again for our foothills and Cascades. Rain expected in the valley.
Winter Storm Watch
Right on cue we have a winter storm watch starting late tonight through Sunday morning for the central Columbia River Gorge.
Including the cities of Hood River, Carson, and Underwood
* WHAT…Snow. A chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible.
* WHERE…In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a potential for significant snow or ice accumulations. Future driving and walking conditions may become hazardous.https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ016&warncounty=ORC027&firewxzone=ORZ607&local_place1=7%20Miles%20W%20Hood%20River%20OR&product1=Winter+Storm+Watch&lat=45.6927&lon=-121.6727#.X9SvFdNKhE4
Big waves. King tides Dec. 12 – 16.
Here’s a great description of King Tides from our local National Weather Service office.
Each month, the highest tides occur during the full moon and new moon, as the Sun, Earth and Moon are in alignment. But, during the Earth’s annual trip around the Sun, it is the closest around the winter solstice. As a result, the pull of the Sun on Earth’s gravity is the most, and with the full moon, the combined effect makes for the highest tides of the year. Hence, the King Tides. If along the coast this weekend into next week, take care if near the surf zone, as tides will be higher than normal.https://www.facebook.com/NWSPortland/
