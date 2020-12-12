Weekend mix: Bitter cold, big waves, king tides, fresh snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ‘Tis the season for rain, snow, and King tides. We’re getting it all this weekend, plus a chance for freezing rain in the gorge. This morning bundle up because the break in clouds is allowing heat to escape, temperatures to drop to near freezing, and in some areas fog is forming.

Overall, this is the driest, albeit coldest weather day. Heck, you might even get some vitamin D time in today. Under high pressure an easterly flow will increase, most notably through the gorge. This sets the stage for some very cold air to get trapped and create the prime conditions for low elevation snow and/or freezing rain for portions of this beautiful, complicated microclimate. When the next front arrives tonight, that’s when snow will begin falling again for our foothills and Cascades. Rain expected in the valley.

Winter Storm Watch

Right on cue we have a winter storm watch starting late tonight through Sunday morning for the central Columbia River Gorge.

Including the cities of Hood River, Carson, and Underwood * WHAT…Snow. A chance of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE…In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN…From late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a potential for significant snow or ice accumulations. Future driving and walking conditions may become hazardous. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ016&warncounty=ORC027&firewxzone=ORZ607&local_place1=7%20Miles%20W%20Hood%20River%20OR&product1=Winter+Storm+Watch&lat=45.6927&lon=-121.6727#.X9SvFdNKhE4

This was the scene at MHM Friday night, where 9 to 12 inches of snow accumulated.

On Friday snow was sticking to the roads Friday as low as about 1,500′

On Friday snow was sticking to the roads Friday as low as about 1,500′

Temperatures may increase briefly Saturday but you can count on more mountain snow for those passes soon

These are forecast snow totals for Saturday night through Sunday

Potential for snow or freezing rain in the Hood River Valley early Sunday

Notice that robust offshore flow through the gorge. Potential for snow or freezing rain in the Hood River Valley early Sunday.

Rain totals forecast through Sunday

Big waves. King tides Dec. 12 – 16.

Here’s a great description of King Tides from our local National Weather Service office.