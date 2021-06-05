Weekend rain provides relief from warm, dry weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get out there and frolic in the rain Saturday morning. It dries up in the valley by late afternoon. Highs will stay below normal, reaching the upper 60’s.
The 2nd system swings through Sunday afternoon delivering more worthwhile showers through the evening. That cold front could bring snow to 4,500′ Sunday night.
Chance for thunderstorms along the Washington and N. Oregon coast Sunday afternoon/evening.
Weekend rain totals will range from 0.15 – 0.35″ across Portland.
Red flag warning southern Oregon
Gusty Wind with Low Relative Humidity Saturday Afternoon and Evening… .West to northwest wind will be strong and gusty Saturday afternoon and evening behind a dry cold front. With high fire danger and low relative humidity, this will lead to the potential for rapid spread of any new or existing fires.
Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta-Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley- Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest- South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR STRONG, GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284…285…624 AND 625…
* Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and High fire danger will lead to the potential for rapid spread of any new or existing fires.
* Affected Areas in Northern CA…Northeastern portions of FWZ284 and all except the southwestern portion of FWZ285. This includes the Modoc National Forest, Tule Lake and Clear Lake Wildlife Refuges, Lava Beds National Monument, and the communities of Tulelake, Goose Lake, New Pine Creek, Davis Creek, Canby, Alturas, and the Warner Mountains.
* Affected Areas in Southern OR…In South Central OR Fire Zones…FWZ624 mainly east of Highway 97… and FWZ 625. This includes much of the Fremont-Winema National Forest and the communities of Klamath Falls, Sprague River, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, Paisley, Lakeview, and Adel.
* Winds: West to northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.
* Minimum Relative Humidity: 7 to 15 percent.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=mfr&wwa=red%20flag%20warning
