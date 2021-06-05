Weekend rain provides relief from warm, dry weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get out there and frolic in the rain Saturday morning. It dries up in the valley by late afternoon. Highs will stay below normal, reaching the upper 60’s.

The 2nd system swings through Sunday afternoon delivering more worthwhile showers through the evening. That cold front could bring snow to 4,500′ Sunday night.

Chance for thunderstorms along the Washington and N. Oregon coast Sunday afternoon/evening.

Weekend rain totals will range from 0.15 – 0.35″ across Portland.















When you’re looking for radar coverage this week, you’ll notice the radar closest to Portland is out of service until June 10.

Red flag warning southern Oregon