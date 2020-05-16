Weekend soaker, just in time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roll up your car windows and your sleeves because this weekend is full of rain. A few sprinkles are expected early this morning otherwise mostly cloudy and dry until midday across the valley. When the cold front passes overhead in the evening, expect associated heavy showers. There is a chance for thunderstorms Sunday, mostly from the foothills to the Cascades to eastern OR.

TGIR! Thank goodness it’s raining. Why? We’re in a drought statewide and it’s getting worse by the week. Our month to date rain totals are closer to normal now but our wet season to date is still below normal by more than nine inches!

Thanks to an atmospheric river forming in the Pacific, we could collect another 1 inch of rain between Saturday and Monday night, for the valley and the coast. Associated thunderstorms Sunday could deliver more robust totals for some locations east of the Cascades.







Forecast rain totals Sat – Mon

There is a drought emergency for four counties in Oregon, all of which are located in the southwestern sector. Here’s the press statement issued Friday by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

State of Oregon Office of the Governor press release: