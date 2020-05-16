Weekend soaker, just in time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roll up your car windows and your sleeves because this weekend is full of rain. A few sprinkles are expected early this morning otherwise mostly cloudy and dry until midday across the valley. When the cold front passes overhead in the evening, expect associated heavy showers. There is a chance for thunderstorms Sunday, mostly from the foothills to the Cascades to eastern OR.
TGIR! Thank goodness it’s raining. Why? We’re in a drought statewide and it’s getting worse by the week. Our month to date rain totals are closer to normal now but our wet season to date is still below normal by more than nine inches!
Thanks to an atmospheric river forming in the Pacific, we could collect another 1 inch of rain between Saturday and Monday night, for the valley and the coast. Associated thunderstorms Sunday could deliver more robust totals for some locations east of the Cascades.
There is a drought emergency for four counties in Oregon, all of which are located in the southwestern sector. Here’s the press statement issued Friday by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
State of Oregon Office of the Governor press release:
“Governor Kate Brown today declared a drought emergency in Coos County, the fourth such declaration so far this year due to low snowpack, lack of precipitation, low streamflows, and warming temperatures. The latest announcement of a drought emergency comes in May, Wildfire Awareness Month, as Oregon braces for a busy fire season. Fire season in Southwest Oregon began on May 1st, one of the earliest dates on record. “As Oregon begins to slowly reopen our communities and economies, it is critical that every Oregonian do their part to mitigate and prevent wildfires,” said Governor Brown. It’s especially important we do our part to support our wildfire crews this year, as they face the prospect of mitigating threats on two fronts this season––stopping the fires that endanger our homes and communities, and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in their wildfire camps.” Drought conditions and unusually high temperatures this year are likely to have significant impacts on agriculture, livestock, natural resources, and local economies. To minimize those impacts, the Governor has directed state agencies to work with local and federal partners to assist Klamath, Jackson, Coos, and Curry counties. The Governor’s drought declaration allows increased flexibility in how water is managed to ensure that limited supplies are used as efficiently as possible. Forecasted water conditions are not expected to improve through the summer months. The Governor’s drought declaration authorizes state agencies to expedite water management tools to which users would not otherwise have access. As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.”
