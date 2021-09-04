Weekend warm up comes with poor air quality in the valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Labor Day weekend starts on a hazy note. In fact if you’re an early riser you could sip on your coffee with a rich, red sunrise. Too bad the beauty of the colors comes from wildfire smoke.
Today’s highs in the valley will range from the low to mid 80’s. Clouds are increasing ahead of a cold front that will largely impact western Washington and a corner of NW Oregon coastline. The most we’ll get in Portland is cloudy skies Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Doing some camping at the coast? Hopefully you have your waterproof layer ready. Best bet for measurable rain is the north coast from Tillamook north all the way up into Washington. The only place stacking up rain in the gage is western WA. Forks could get 0.75″.
Air quality: An air quality advisory is in effect until Saturday 5pm for the Willamette Valley for Albany south to Eugene, the foothills into Santiam Canyon, out to Florence, and central OR. Onshore flow Saturday evening pushes that smoke back east so expect Sunday to be bright blue after we get rid of some morning clouds.
The warming trend continues Labor Day and Tuesday for highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.
Air quality advisory
Lane-Linn-Marion- Including the cities of Eugene, Florence, Oakridge, Willamette Pass, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Salem, Stayton, and Detroit 1149 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021 …AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANE COUNTY UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY… …AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SANTIAM CANYON UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY… The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. For Lane County, this mainly affects areas east of the Coast Range, including Eugene. In Linn and Marion counties, this mainly includes Santiam Canyon intermittently through Tuesday afternoon. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Saturday late afternoon. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=air%20quality%20alert