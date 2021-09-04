Weekend warm up comes with poor air quality in the valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Labor Day weekend starts on a hazy note. In fact if you’re an early riser you could sip on your coffee with a rich, red sunrise. Too bad the beauty of the colors comes from wildfire smoke.

Today’s highs in the valley will range from the low to mid 80’s. Clouds are increasing ahead of a cold front that will largely impact western Washington and a corner of NW Oregon coastline. The most we’ll get in Portland is cloudy skies Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Doing some camping at the coast? Hopefully you have your waterproof layer ready. Best bet for measurable rain is the north coast from Tillamook north all the way up into Washington. The only place stacking up rain in the gage is western WA. Forks could get 0.75″.

Air quality: An air quality advisory is in effect until Saturday 5pm for the Willamette Valley for Albany south to Eugene, the foothills into Santiam Canyon, out to Florence, and central OR. Onshore flow Saturday evening pushes that smoke back east so expect Sunday to be bright blue after we get rid of some morning clouds.

The warming trend continues Labor Day and Tuesday for highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s.

Air quality advisory