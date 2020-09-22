Welcome to fall — and the first fall rain is on its way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Have you lost that summer feelin’? You don’t have to be the Righteous Brothers to know it’s true. Indeed, you have.

Welcome to fall, officially, as of 6:30 a.m PDT. We’ll be dry over most areas with a chance for a sprinkle along the coast. Temperatures should reach the 60s beachside to near 70 inland. Winds will remain light this morning in the valley. If you don’t have gourds staring you down, you might have bright, golden organic material waiting to fill up your gutters and your free time.

A chunk of our endless September summer was squashed by wildfire smoke and unhealthy air quality. We did, after all, spend an entire week stuck swimming in smoke and it was not good. That was a nice break we got last weekend after the return of our nice onshore flow.

If it made you nervous to smell smoldering wilderness again on Monday, you weren’t alone. You can take a deep breath though, this week. Our wind direction will favor fresh air and rain!

So when does the rain arrive? That would be Wednesday for something to measure. Models point to nearly .75″ or so over the northern end of the Willamette Valley.

What’s a typical autumn day in Portland? A 30 year average reveals 75 for a high and 52 for a low at PDX. Did you know… the warmest day ever recorded in September at PDX was 105. But since it’s the year 2020 and all things bizarre are happening, what’s the chance of snow in September at PDX? I’d say 0% chance based on records. The earliest snow ever recorded at PDX was a trace Nov. 3, 1973.