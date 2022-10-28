PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain arrives Friday morning across the Willamette Valley, likely after 7 a.m. Rain totals for the day will be close to 0.40″ to 0.50″. Oddly enough, that would make this day a carbon copy of last Friday.

Daytime highs will be much cooler topping off in the mid 50s. Showers will wind down by the evening.

You can cross those mountain passes without any issue. Snow levels will mostly be at or above 6,000 feet.

Weekend: There is a chance of rain Saturday, while Sunday is looking mostly dry.

Halloween: Rain may stall over Washington for a while. You might be able to start trick or treating without rain as models have rain arriving by 8 p.m. Monday. That is associated with an atmospheric river that is more substantial.

Swipe through the slideshow below for a look at Friday’s forecast.