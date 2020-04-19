We’re finishing the weekend with more sun, less rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have no reached 0 days without rain. Doesn’t that sound ridiculous for Portland. However, we went on a 12 day stretch of just warm and dry weather. We broke the streak Saturday, but unfortunately, it will not continue for Sunday. Why is that unfortunate? Well, we need the rain, most of the state (89.5%) is in some drought criteria.

Sunday may bring an isolated shower for some, as an area of low pressure departs, but most will stay completely dry Sunday. I would expect some cloud coverage to begin the day, especially for those of us west of the Cascades. Clouds likely keep the morning a bit cool and still feeling gloomy for a few hours.

Once we warm from daytime heating, that should help with the cloud coverage. Moisture already cutting late Saturday night with a continuation of this Sunday. I hope that those clouds start to dissipate or clear out by the time we reach mid-day.

After spending our Saturday in the lower 50s, which was a good 6-7 degrees below average, we will rebound back to average or above. Temperatures likely pushing the lower 60s by the afternoon and the mid-60s by the evening. Expect fewer clouds as the day moves on with eventually a sunny sky.