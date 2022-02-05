Skipping winter: Weekend weather feels like March

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekend is here! Morning starts with areas of fog and cool temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s. If you’re in the calm wind zone, your fog will linger longer. Clouds are expected to break up before noon. Then it’s a partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s.

Now, we get to repeat the same pattern Sunday. The exception being that we’ll clear from morning clouds a little earlier which will allow daytime highs to reach the mid 50’s.

You can thank a ridge of high pressure for the dry weekend and a long dry stretch next week. Daytime highs may rise to the upper 50s, even 60, by next Thursday. This is significant because in the month of February in Portland, the max temperature only reaches 60° about 7% of the time. A max temp of 55° only happens 23% of the time in Portland. The normal daytime high for early February in Portland is 50°.

Chance of February highs in the 60’s? Less than 10%.

So, while you’re out enjoying the spring-like conditions remember it was close to this time last year when an Arctic air mass encroached on our region, bringing subzero wind chill, ten inches of snow, and a widespread high-impact ice storm. Gotta be honest, I’m not heart broken about skipping over the freezing rain fiasco this time.

Heading to the mountains this weekend? Enjoy that bright blue sky and fresh dusting of snow from last night. Warmest day is Sunday with a freezing level of 10,000 feet. No new snow in the forecast for a week.

Going coastal? Watch out for sneaker waves today. Read details from the Beach Hazards Statement below.

Sneaker waves

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST SATURDAY THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT WHAT…Sneaker waves possible. WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. WHEN…Saturday morning through Saturday evening. IMPACTS…Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement

Drought update

A review of drought status from this week to last week reveals only a fraction of a percentage improvement to the abnormally dry and moderate drought categories. Everything else stayed the same. Month to month improvements are not impressive, with the exception of the extreme drought category dropping 8 percentage points. This is an ongoing drought for Oregon with the most dire conditions spread across central Oregon.