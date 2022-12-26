PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The next in a series of storm systems is moving onshore Monday morning. Winds are increasing across the coast and in the valley as well. Monday’s system will bring between 1/2″ and 3/4″ of rain to the valley and up to an inch along the coastline.

Southerly winds will finally break through Monday and scour out all of the cold air that remains in the Gorge, but not before a little more in the way of freezing rain in the morning from about Cascade Locks east to The Dalles.

We are focusing on the Upper Hood River Valley as the area of most concern for additional freezing rain Monday.

The Gorge should finally warm up later in the day as a stronger second system takes aim at the area Tuesday.

This storm will bring even stronger winds along the coast and in the valley during the day Tuesday.

Winds could gust as high as 60 mph along the beaches and 45 mph in the valley on Tuesday. At least it will be warmer than it was last week. In fact, about 30 degrees warmer with highs in the 50 across the metro area today and tomorrow.