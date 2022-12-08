PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rain and snow is here! As this front arrives the heaviest rain falls early Thursday morning right before peak commute time. Our two-day rain bucket totals could get close to 1 inch.

Wind gusts Thursday for Portland and the Willamette Valley will teeter on 20-30 mph and at the coast gusts reach 30-45 mph. Temperatures don’t change much during the day, maxing out at 42 degrees.

Travel through pockets of the Gorge will be difficult Thursday with up to 4 inches possible at freeway level. The mountain passes will be snow packed in a matter of hours with heavy snowfall rates Thursday.

Snow levels will hover around 2,000′ Thursday. Friday snow levels briefly drop to about 1,000′ to 1,500′. More than 1 foot of snow is expected for the mountains between Thursday and Friday.

Swipe through the graphics below for a look at rain and snow totals.

Potential snow totals for OR passes Thursday

Forecast rain totals Thursday

Freezing fog advisory for eastern WA and eastern OR

Snow total forecast Thursday

A view of Timberline Lodge Wednesday evening

There’s a long list of weather alerts for snow impacts starting Thursday: