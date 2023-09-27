PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wind and rain remains over western Oregon and Washington Wednesday as the second fall storm this week moves out of the area.

Wind gusts could near 30-35 mph from the coast to the Cascades Wednesday. Those windy conditions will help usher in a few more additional rain showers, but the heaviest of the rain will be behind Portland on Wednesday. Rain showers will be sporadic as temperatures remain below average in the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Strong winds could lead to some power outages. Unpruned limbs could brake in this first round of stronger winds early Wednesday morning and again during the afternoon hours.

Increased risk of power outages Wednesday due to strong, gusty winds

Additional rain accumulation will add up to about three quarters of an inch by the end of the day Wednesday. This comes as a few sun breaks are likely throughout the day. The recent rain accumulation will help the current drought situation seen across the Pacific Northwest after the hot and dry summer.

Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the week. Each day will bring slightly drier conditions with sunshine likely over the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet and mild weather forecast this week

These mild and wetter conditions coincide with the upcoming month of October starting Sunday.