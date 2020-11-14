Wet & Windy Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday the 13th was an impactful day for coastal areas and impressive day for rain and snow totals. Cape Foulweather upheld its reputation and namesake, reporting a peak wind gust of 92 mph. PDX maxed out at 37 mph. Rain totals exceeded 1 inch and we now have almost a foot of snow for the day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Mt Bachelor was reporting blizzard conditions with gusts up to 95 mph on Friday as well.



This weekend: More mountain snow, strong wind at the beach and widespread rain.

Mountain driving will be tough, even with only a few inches of snow on the road. We’ll start Saturday with a winter weather advisory for the Cascades. Anywhere from 4″ – 8″ of snow is possible in the early morning hours. This will be followed by a winter storm watch Saturday morning through the evening. Snow levels will start around 3,000′ and then gradually rise this weekend. Expect showers on/off for the valley until the next front arrives and then it’s showtime!

From Florence to the south along the coast a high wind warning will be in effect Saturday afternoon/evening. Gust up to 60 mph are possible. Big waves are already brewing. As a result you’ll need to watch out for sneaker waves. Please read this statement if you are not familiar with the ocean.

Next week should be fun. We’ll dive right into an atmospheric river Monday, and monitor a low with an advertised 960 mb center – the location flirts with us a few hundred miles offshore. How close will it get and how low will that pressure go? Worst case we could be dealing with extreme winds at the coast next Monday night/Tuesday….and monitor what that means for Portland.