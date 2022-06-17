PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s good news and some soggy news for you on this last Friday of spring.

The good news is that the flood warning for the Columbia River in Vancouver expired early. River levels peaked just below minor flood stage Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to cancel that warning as the rainfall forecast for Friday would not be enough to send the river back over that 16′ flood stage.

The soggy news? Well, look out your window. It’s raining in Portland. This will be the fourth Friday and weekend in a row with rain. There is no ideal time of day to be outside Friday without getting wet. Expecting a chance for rain, possible downpours in the morning and through the evening. See the timing below.

Mother Nature is just keeping Portland weird

According to Portland weather stats recorded by the National Weather Service office in Portland, there have been only 14 dry days in Portland since May 1. Compare that to the climate norms for Portland, we should have 23 or 24 completely dry days from May until now, the middle of June. This spring is wetter and cooler than normal overall compared to normal and especially compared to June 2021.

Flood warning canceled for the Columbia River

NWS Hydro Forecast The river will continue to fall and oscillate around 15.8 feet Thursday night and Friday morning. The river is

forecasted to range between 15.3 and 15.6 feet Friday night and Saturday, followed by further falls through the weekend. https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=71375933