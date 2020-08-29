Wicked dry, windy Saturday

Saturday will be the windiest day and the coolest for the valley this week, daytime highs will be below normal in the upper 70’s. A Red Flag Warning starts Saturday afternoon lasting through the night due to dry, windy conditions east of the Cascades.

FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE from the National Weather Service Pendleton OR: A dry cold front will bring breezy to windy conditions to much of the Lower Columbia Basin, Eastern Columbia Gorge, portions of central Oregon, and portions of the Oregon Cascade east slopes Saturday afternoon and evening. This coupled with warm temperatures, and critically low humidities will promote increased wildfire spread potential Saturday afternoon and evening. LOCATIONS: East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades- East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades- Central Mountains of Oregon-Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon- East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Eastern Washington Southern Columbia Basin-Yakama Alpine District- WINDS: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph and 45 mph possible in portions of the Columbia Basin and Gorge. RELATIVE HUMIDITY: Minimum afternoon humidities of 10 to 20 percent. IMPACTS: Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=red%20flag%20warning

We’re monitoring air quality and wildfire status across the PNW. Within a 24 hour period from Thursday to Friday the White River Fire south of Mt Hood tripled in acreage. If you live in Wasco County and/or you plan to drive through the area, here are the latest on evacuations orders: please follow here.

Air quality alerts remain in effect for the eastern and south central portions of Oregon. The AQI fluctuates with changing wind & wildfire smoke, which makes it necessary to keep this alert going until there is better fire containment.