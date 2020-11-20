Will it be clear enough to see meteor showers?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can count on one hand the number of mostly sunny days in the forecast this week: two! First, we must break through the morning fog. There will be plenty of moisture looming in the air after several days of rain. Winds have died down. As the sky cleared, that allowed temperatures this morning to drop in a big way, and for most locations in the valley, that brings temperatures to near the dew points. So, our moment of clarity was brief.

For instance at Hillsboro airport early this morning we had a temperature of 35 °F and dew point of 35 °F. That gives us a relative humidity of 100%. The air is saturated, and if you were over there at the airport you would have been sitting in the fog. It’s called radiational cooling.

The cooling of the Earth’s surface. At night, the Earth suffers a net heat loss to space due to terrestrial cooling. This is more pronounced when you have a clear sky. https://w1.weather.gov/glossary/index.php?word=RADIATIONAL+COOLING

So, how about those meteors?

Once we break away from the morning fog sunshine enters the picture and daytime highs will be in the low 50’s. Great! Now how about those meteor showers? Does this mean we’ll have a clear evening view? Yes and no. High pressure is attempting a takeover, at least through Saturday. You can expect mostly clear conditions tonight, with fog returning late, closer to midnight as temperatures drop.

The second part to that answer has to do with the timing of the Leonid meteor shower. You see, we already passed the peak viewing a few days ago. That’s okay, you could still see a few bright streaks across the sky. It will be cold tonight in the mid 30’s in the valley, so bundle up!

Leonid meteor shower in Seal Rock, Oregon. Photo: Caitlynn Driskell

Areas of fog develop in the Willamette Valley in the morning.

Hey look at that! Our big yellow ball in the sky returns Friday.

Friday and Saturday look mostly dry, but Sunday afternoon to Thanksgiving weekend is soggy.

Oh that ridge! It will be a brief break from wet weather Fri & Sat