Windy Weekend with Fire Danger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summer feels like it’s here now but so is the fire danger.

Daytime highs reach the upper 70’s to 80° today in Portland and the valley. Upper 60s likely for the coast. Expect partly cloudy skies today with a chance for isolated sprinkles late tonight through early Sunday morning for western Washington, SW WA, and NW Oregon including Portland.

Onshore flow increases by the afternoon. That, plus low relative humidity means an increased fire danger for a large portion of central Washington, north central Oregon and south central Oregon – all areas under a red flag warning are located east of the Cascades.

Red Flag Warning Saturday

Here is the official National Weather Service fire weather message:

Red Flag Warning in effect for the lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, lower Columbia Basin of Washington, eastern Washington, and southern Columbia Basin from 12pm to 10pm today. WIND: Westerly at 15 to 25 mph. HUMIDITY: 15 to 20% IMPACTS: any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Other locations across the Pacific NorthWest included in the Red Flag Warning are the Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest, South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties. National Weather Service

Curious about our wildfire potential this summer? The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire specialists to get you through the summer safely. Tune into our digital special to learn more about what experts are saying about the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon & Washington. Find the video by clicking HERE.