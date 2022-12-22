PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians are bracing for a winter storm after the National Weather Service issued multiple weather alerts for the Portland metro area.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect and when Thursday.

The morning starts off dry but with a dangerous wind chill. Portland will likely begin the day with temperatures in the low 20s to teens with a wind chill near zero. Eastern wind is predicted to reach speeds of 40 to 55 mph.

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued from 3:30 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

A Wind Advisory is issued until 7 a.m. Friday.

Snow arrives any time after noon with additional moisture coming from the southwest by 4 to 6 p.m. Snow flurries will likely start. The north end of the Willamette Valley, West Hills, PDX and Southwest Washington may be able to accumulate ¼” of snow, with higher totals towards the west side of the Gorge. In the Gorge towards Hood River, snow totals could range from 1″ to 3″.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.

Sometime before midnight snow changes to sleet/ice pellets then freezing rain.

In Portland, we could have a glaze or more ice on the road by 11 p.m., with about 0.05″ – 0.10″ expected.

Swipe through the graphics below.